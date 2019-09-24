Doncaster Rovers call on former players to join anniversary celebrations
Doncaster Rovers have put a call out to all former players to join in celebrations for the club’s 140th anniversary at the clash with Portsmouth next month.
The club have issued an open invitation to any player who has played for the club at any point in its history to come to the game on October 5 as a guest.
Marketing manager Mark Hughesman said: "As part of the ongoing celebrations to commemorate 140 years of Doncaster Rovers, we are hoping to welcome as many ex Rovers players as possible to the Portsmouth game as our guests.
“We are keen to connect with those who may have lost touch with the club over the years and would be delighted to welcome as many as are available on October 5 back to the club."
Former players can get in touch with the club by emailing reception@clubdoncaster.co.uk.
Rovers announced the latest inductee into the club’s Hall of Fame prior to Saturday’s win over Peterborough United.
Doncaster-born Len Goodson, who scored Rovers’ first ever Football League goal, featured for the club at the turn of the 20th century.