Doncaster Rovers: Butler and Boyle available for Easter games

Doncaster Rovers have received a welcome boost with news that Andy Butler and Andy Boyle will be available for selection over the Easter weekend.

Butler has been out of action since suffering a knee injury against Shrewsbury Town in January while Boyle was sidelined with a groin problem suffered in the defeat at Rotherham United last month.

But both are now ready to play some part in Rovers' Easter double-header against Blackpool and Shrewsbury Town.

"Butler and Boyle are back," boss Darren Ferguson said.

"They trained on Monday and will be available for the weekend.

"They're back training and we'll be assessing them over the next couple of days as to whether they could start.

"If they get through Wednesday's session we'll see how they are. It's a day-to-day thing really.

"I don't want to risk rushing anyone back and I would probably say Butler more than Boyle on that one.

"Boyle has done a little bit more.

"There's a possibility that they won't both be in the 18 for Friday. Maybe one will and one won't.

"We'll wait and see on that. I've still got to make a decision.

"For them two I probably won't make a decision until as near the game as possible really."

Ferguson says he is in unprecedented territory for the current season by having so many players available for selection.

And he is expecting tough decisions ahead as he selects his matchday squads.

He said: "We had 21 players training on Monday which included young Danny Amos and Will Longbottom.

"We've got a lot of numbers back so it's about time really.

"The most important thing for me now is to manage the ones that are not playing.

"They're the ones that need the attention and I'll make sure I do that.

"Picking my bench might be more difficult than picking my starting team for Friday."