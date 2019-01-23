Doncaster Rovers: ‘Both goalkeepers want to stay’

Grant McCann is convinced both Ian Lawlor and Marko Marosi want to remain Doncaster Rovers players beyond the end of the season.

Both goalkeepers will see their current deals at the club expire in the summer.

While refusing to declare his intentions for contract negotiations with either man, McCann revealed he will be discussing their futures in particular when he meets with the Rovers board next week.

"I think they both want to stay," the Rovers boss told the Free Press.

"They love it here. They enjoy it. They know they have to fight to get into the team."

Both men have enjoyed spells as Rovers' number one this season.

Marosi began the season as first choice but McCann opted for a switch in November, seeing Lawlor selected until suffering his season-ending injury last week.

"Lawsy has been great and so has Marko," McCann said.

"Marko was brilliant for the first 17 games of the season.

"We lost a few games but nothing down to Marko and why he came out of the team.

"It was more a freshness and a different voice at the back.

"Lawsy has been brilliant. He made a mistake at Wycombe which he held his hands up for and apart from that I can't remember any mistakes he's made really.

"Both of them have contributed and they will be topics of conversation at the end of the month in terms of where we are with them and where we want to go.

"We're lucky to have the both of them."

McCann insists the shoulder injury suffered by Lawlor will not impact his decision whether to retain the Irish keeper.

The 24-year-old damaged his shoulder in training but was not aware of the issue until after playing the full 90 minutes at Wycombe Wanderers.