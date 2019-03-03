Doncaster Rovers boss reflects on Charlton draw and ‘five wrong offside decisions’

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann hailed his team’s powers of recovery following their controversial 1-1 draw with Charlton Athletic.

Mallik Wilks cancelled out John Marquis’s 72nd minute own goal to stretch Rovers’ unbeaten home run in the league to nine games.

Doncaster thought they had won it deep into stoppage time when Marquis’s shot was diverted in by Tommy Rowe but the goal was chalked off for offside – to the dismay of McCann and his players.

Rovers remain sixth in the League One table although seventh-placed Peterborough United have now moved level on points with them.

“We didn’t start bright enough,” said McCann afterwards.

“But when their backs are against the ball, this team has got another gear.

“I think we showed that today.

“What I saw in the second half was a team that wants to fight and wants to win.

“They want to take these opportunities that come along as much as possible.

“I was really pleased with the response from conceding. We went for it and got on the front foot, we had some good opportunities.

“We still had to defend well because Charlton have got good players in attack and they can break quickly against you.

“I thought it was a good game.

“We’re disappointed obviously with the key decisions.”

McCann felt that the officials got no fewer than five offside decisions – including a disallowed Marquis goal in the first half – wrong.

“Their left back has played the five offsides on,” said McCann.

“I know they’ve got a difficult job but we just want a bit of consistency.

“Lee Bowyer [Charlton manager] was sitting in the stand today, probably for something he said to a referee.

“I think every manager in this league just wants some consistency. We didn’t get that today.

“We got dealt a raw deal.”

Rovers will continue to monitor Tom Anderson this week after the centre back suffered concussion in the defeat to Shrewsbury Town last Tuesday.