Doncaster Rovers board ‘open’ to extra player investment 

Gavin Baldwin insists the Doncaster Rovers board are open to making extra investment in the playing squad during the January transfer window.

Reiterating that the club hierarchy made extra funds available for the permanent signing of Ben Whiteman last January, the Rovers chief executive says the board are always receptive to deals outside the standard playing budget.

“The way the board work, we have a budget that we work to but if the manager thinks an opportunity exists, like the Ben Whiteman deal, then they are open to it,” Baldwin told the Free Press.

“With Ben, we thought we were going to have him on loan until the end of the season but then he returned to Sheffield United and we ended up purchasing him.

“The board are always open to us saying ‘this is outside the budget but it’s an opportunity.’

“If they understand it and believe it's better for the club, the performance on the pitch and there is a sensible rationale financially for it, the door is always open.

“Ben Whiteman is a prime example of that.

“The other example was the two central defenders [Tom Anderson and Andy Boyle] coming in on loan at the last minute.

“That wasn't in the budget but we got a load of injuries the week before and the board understood we couldn't go into February with one fit central defender so monies were made available.

“They make a budget available but they understand exceptional circumstances and have a track record of supporting us.”