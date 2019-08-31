Doncaster Rovers: 'Best of us will come after the window closes' - Darren Moore

Darren Moore

Moore continues to look to add bodies to his squad ahead of the 5pm deadline next Monday.

And he says only when his squad is finalised will he be able to begin fully moulding them in how he wishes them to play.

For now, the Rovers boss believes there is plenty more to come from his side, who remain unbeaten in League One this term.

“We’re getting somewhere but we’ll never feel you're quite there because we still want bodies to come in,” he said.

“When those bodies come in you've got to work with them to solidify them in the team.

“We are getting there but are we the finished package? Far from it.

“But at the same time, as much as we’re working to try to get those bodies in the building, when the time presents itself we’re fully committed to working on the training ground.

“In the morning my phone might he going from half seven to half eight but I cut off that because the detail in the training and the methods for the boys up until 1.30 or 2pm. I’ll get back on the phone then trying to get those bodies in.

“It’s a double whammy. The quicker you get them in and the quicker you get settled with the squad, then the quicker you can really start working.

"At that point you can start working from a start with a means to a finish.

“We are making progress but we’re far from finished in terms of the final piece and where we want the team to be at.

“We continue to work.