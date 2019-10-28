Doncaster Rovers: Ben Whiteman's praise for understanding in team

Ben Whiteman

‘Wherever you are on the pitch you know the two Bens are going to find you.’

Referring to the magnificent passing quality from Bens Whiteman and Sheaf, Taylor was full of praise for the midfield pair’s ability to spark an attack from nothing.

But Whiteman himself was quick to turn the attention onto his team mates and the methods of manager Darren Moore, lauding the superb understanding throughout the Rovers squad.

“We work on it in the week a lot and it shows on Saturdays,” the Rovers skipper told the Free Press.

“We’re still a really young group in terms of how much we’ve played together.

“But the longer we keep training and playing we’re only going to get better.

“I think you are starting to see it click between the players, knowing where to be in possession when me and Ben have got the ball or when James Coppinger has got the ball knowing what run to make.

“It’s up to the back four and me and Ben keeping the back door shut as well.

“It’s about building relationships on the pitch I think.

“The manager and Jamie Smith and all the staff are outstanding in the way they prepare us for games.

“Rob Lee and James Walsh who look after the sport science side of things as well and then the manager with his tactical stuff.

"I've said it a few times that they’ve been different class since they’ve come in. The way they approach games, the professionalism of it all.

“You go into every game knowing what to do in possession and out of possession and I think it shows on the pitch.”

Whiteman has been in excellent form since the start of the season as he grew increasingly more comfortable in the sitting midfield role.

He grabbed his first goal of the season in Tuesday night’s 7-1 demolition of Southend United.

And he is pleased how things are progressing for him personally this term.

“I think I’ve done well so far,” he said. “It’s just about maintaining that.

“It’s a different role for me this year as well, captaining the side, which I’m very proud of.