Doncaster Rovers: Ben Whiteman misses training plus updates on Niall Ennis and Ben Sheaf

Ben Whiteman

Skipper Whiteman missed training on Monday and Tuesday due to illness with boss Darren Moore hopeful he will have recovered in time to join in on Thursday, ahead of Saturday’s trip to AFC Wimbledon in the FA Cup.

“Ben had a little bit of illness but we hope that over the next 48 hours that will pass,” Moore said.

“It's that time of the year when things are going around. Ben didn’t train but we hope to have him back on Thursday.”

Fellow midfielder Ben Sheaf was forced off at half time during Saturday’s draw with Burton Albion due to illness but has already returned to training.

Moore said: “He’s okay now.

“Credit to Ben. He didn't feel good but he wanted to give it a go.

“Sometimes you have to be 100 per cent in this game and he wasn’t.

“The decision was made at half time but I could have made it after 20 minutes on Saturday. We held on and we got back into the game at 1-1 so we waited until half time and made the change.

“He’s back in now. With illness you want to get back in and have a couple of days. He was back in on Tuesday so hopefully he’ll have no ill effects from it and be ready for Saturday.”

Moore revealed he is waiting on the verdict over Niall Ennis’ muscle strain to see if the on loan Wolverhampton Wanderers striker will be available for the weekend.

Ennis sat out the Burton draw with the Rovers boss suggesting he may face a race against time to be fit for the Wimbledon trip.

He said: “We sent him back to have a little check and a scan, and they were going to come back to us.

“We should hear something by Wednesday.