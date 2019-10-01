Doncaster Rovers: Bad news on Cameron John plus updates on Niall Ennis and Kazaiah Sterling

Cameron John

The centre half suffered the injury on Friday, keeping him out of Saturday’s draw at Coventry City.

And Rovers boss Darren Moore has revealed the issue will keep the loanee out of action for ‘a good few weeks.’

"Unfortunately Cameron sustained an ankle injury which we feel will keep him out for a few weeks,” Moore said.

"It's sad news really but we hope he'll be back as soon as possible.

"We think it's going to be a good few weeks though before anything.

"It was one of those situations in training, a bit of a contact and he's gone over on it.

"It's one of those things that happen.

"Cameron has been magnificent for us and shown a real level of consistency for one so young.

"We hope to have him back sooner rather than later but at this moment in time he's going to be a few weeks.

"He's gone back to Wolves because we feel he can have some more hands-on treatment there.”

John has impressed so far on his season-long loan from Wolves.

And while much of his initial recovery will be done with Nuno Espírito Santo’s side, Moore is keen to keep him as involved as possible at Rovers.

"We'll keep monitoring him,” Moore said. “He'll pop in for one, maybe two, days a week so we can keep tabs on him as well.

"Hopefully his healing process will be better and quicker and we can get him back.

"He's a fit boy so we envisage that when he does come back he won't be far off the mark.

"We'll support him and hopefully have him back sooner rather than later."

John’s fellow Wolves loanee Niall Ennis has received better news after being forced off during the Coventry game with a hamstring issue.

Moore admitted after the match that the substitution was designed to avoid the injury becoming worse and it appears to have paid dividends.

"With Niall, I think we did the right thing with taking him off on Saturday,” Moore said.

"His hamstring was a bit tight and fatigued. We definitely did the right thing taking him off.

"We've offloaded him in training for a few days but we hope to have him back by the end of the week.

"He's got a good chance for the weekend.”

Tottenham Hotspur loanee Kazaiah Sterling is back in training with Rovers after shaking off the deadleg which has kept him out since September 7.

But Moore says the 20-year-old faces a race against time to be fit for Saturday’s clash with Portsmouth.

"Kazaiah is back in training but whether he's fit for the weekend now we'll wait and see,” he said.