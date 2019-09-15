Doncaster Rovers: Arsenal loanee Ben Sheaf on the growing understanding in the squad after superb performance at Ipswich
Ben Sheaf hailed the growing understanding among the Doncaster Rovers squad after they turned in arguably their best performance of the campaign so far.
Rovers produced some brilliant possession play at times in the goalless draw at Ipswich Town which they could so easily have won, and were disappointed not to do so.
Central to the performance was excellent movement, interplay and understanding between players in different positions which enabled them to flood plenty of men forward in attacks.
It continued the steady week-by-week improvement in performances under Darren Moore and also maintained their unbeaten status in League One.
Sheaf believes the strong bonds within the Rovers camp have helped foster the understanding on the pitch.
“It’s a great bunch of lads and there is a real good vibe in the dressing room,” he said.
“We’re all good mates and I think that can take you a long way.
“You look at our full backs, and getting forward is one of the big parts of their game. They get forward and provide us with a lot of the box.
“They’re in the box quite a few times and the manager wants them to get goals.
“Whenever they go, either me or Ben [Whiteman] will shift over.
“The understanding is there and it still can improve but it's getting there.”
Sheaf believes the manner of the performance against a side widely tipped to battle for an automatic promotion place this term can give Rovers a considerable boost as they continue through a tough September programme which brings clashes with Blackpool, Peterborough United and Coventry City over the next fortnight.
“We can take a lot of confidence from it,” he said.
“I think it just shows where we’re at right now.
“We still need to get that clinical edge in our game and tidyness in the final third to be a bit more ruthless.
“That will come with more games together and as long as we keep doing the right things I’m sure it’ll happen.”