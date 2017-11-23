Doncaster Rovers: Andy Williams ruled out for at least three months

Andy Williams will be out of action for three to four months due to the ankle injury he suffered during the defeat at Wigan Athletic.

Williams was caught late soon after coming off the bench at half time at the DW Stadium. Despite his valiant attempts to continue, he was forced off after only 18 minutes.

And he will now miss the majority of the remainder of the season.

"Unfortunately Andy is going to be out for quite a while - three or four months," boss Darren Ferguson said.

"I said it at the time - it was a horrendous tackle. Where he was caught, his foot was planted so there was no support to help him.

"He's going to see the specialist. Whether we actually operate or whether we can rehab it, the timescale won't be a difference on that.

"It's certainly going to be three months.

"You're talking around about March time and that's a massive blow to the lad.

"The last three games he's played he's got injured. It's a massive blow for him and for us.

"We'll have to get on with it. I'll speak to him this afternoon but there's not a lot I can say because the boy clearly will be down.

"There will be a lot going on in his mind because he hasn't played a lot of football.

"When he came on on Tuesday he was his usual self, really enthusiastic.

"He's out of contract at the end of the season so that will be going through his mind.

"We'll do our best to pick him up."

Williams has joined fellow strikers Alex Kiwomya and Alfie May on the sidelines with John Marquis, Liam Mandeville and Alfie Beestin the only fit recognised senior forwards at the club.

Rovers have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Saturday's clash with MK Dons.