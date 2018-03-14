Doncaster Rovers: Anderson returns to complete comeback from broken cheekbone

Tom Anderson is back with Doncaster Rovers as he continues his recovery from a broken cheekbone.

The centre half had returned to parent club Burnley to begin treatment after suffering the damage in a collision with Rovers keeper Marko Marosi during the defeat at Rotherham United.

But the loanee will complete his rehabilitation with Rovers and should be available by mid-April.

“Tom Anderson has come back to us and he’s going to be doing his rehab here,” boss Darren Ferguson told The Star.

“He’ll be available to play in four weeks as of Monday.

“That’s great because from April 14th to the last day, we’ve got six games which is a heavy schedule.

“So it’ll be great to have everyone back for that period.”

Anderson could be forced to wear a protective mask when he returns to action, which could be in the rearranged fixture with Bury on April 17.

“He probably will,” Ferguson said. “We’re not sure at this point and we’ll wait and see how it heals.

“If he has to, it won’t be a problem.

“Nowadays it’s more and more common to wear the mask.”

Craig Alcock has shown little improvement on the groin injury which saw him withdraw from Saturday’s trip to Southend United mere minutes from kick-off.

“He’s still complaining of a similar pain,” Ferguson said.

“We’re going to assess him again on Wednesday and if it’s still the same then we’ll probably have to send him for a scan.

“We were hoping he’d be a lot improved on Tuesday morning but it wasn’t too we’ll have to see.

“Everyone else came through fine. Everyone else trained on Tuesday.

“Mathieu Baudry didn’t. He just felt a tightness but he’ll be fine and it’s nothing to worry about with him.”