Doncaster Rovers and Matty Blair shortlisted for EFL Awards

Doncaster Rovers have been named as the 2019 Sky Bet League One Family Club of the Year.

They have now been shortlisted three times for the overall Family Club of the Year prize at the EFL Awards – and will discover if they have been successful next month.

Midfielder Matty Blair has also been named as the 2019 Sky Bet League One Community Player of the Year.

Marketing manager Mark Hughesman said initiatives such as the CALM charity third kit design competition, Donny Dog’s Kennel, players visits, the fan park and also the new quiet room at the Keepmoat Stadium increased the strong culture of fan focus at the club.

“Our work with families is a big part of In Rovers We Trust, our fan engagement strategy,” he said.

“Everyone throughout the club has been committed to the strategy, from owners down to match day family liaison stewards, this award is testament to all the hard work put in not only over the past year, but the years leading up to it.

“We know that supporting Rovers is a 24/7 commitment, which is why we have dedicated extra resources to non-matchday activities such as Donny Dog’s twitter, special visits and DDTV.”

Rovers are one of only six clubs to have achieve the Family Excellence standard 11 years in a row and are one of only ten clubs to receive a gold award in Family Excellence.

Meanwhile, Blair was named as the divisional winner for Community Player of the Year for a second year running.

He has completed more player visits than anyone else over the past three years, upped his involvement with Fit Rovers and continued to support local mental health charities by attending regular social cafes in partnership with the EFL’s charity partner Mind.

“Everyone knows how much I enjoy getting involved in different things away from football, and it’s important to help other people where I can as I know I’m in a very privileged position,” said Blair.

“Fit Rovers is something I am really proud to be a part of, hearing people’s stories and speaking to them as they continue their journey is inspiring.

“Mental health has become a big part of my life, and an issue that I have been keen to chat to people about because it is so important in every day life.”

Blair will discover on Sunday, April 7, if he has won the overall EFL Community Player of the Year award.