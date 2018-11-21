Doncaster Rovers: An emotional night for four-goal hero Alfie May

As he left the pitch, clutching the match ball he had earned with four goals, Alfie May looked up and mouthed a few words.

Netting his first hat trick in professional football meant everything to the 25-year-old and there was only one man he was thinking of.

Alfie May is congratulated on his fourth goal against Chorley

May has consistently described his grandad as the biggest influence on his career as he sacrificed hour after hour to ensure the striker got where he needed to be as a youngster.

Though he passed away before May secured his professional contract with Rovers in January 2017, he is never far from his thoughts – particularly where football is concerned.

And he certainly was on Tuesday night after May scored four in the 7-0 demolition of Chorley in the FA Cup.

“He took me everywhere, bought me football boots and everything,” May said. “He is a big part of my life in football.

“I think about him every game.

“We have pictures above our pegs and I look at him and say ‘do it for me.’

“I got emotional as I walked off the pitch. I raised the ball to him and just said to him thank you.

“It meant so much to me.”

Life as a professional is a dream for May – who was playing for eighth tier Hythe Town only two years ago – and his first hat trick only adds to his special story.

“I have had hat tricks before in lower leagues and I scored four in a game in non-league before but this tops it,” he said. “I’ve dreamed of being a footballer.

“I said to myself on Tuesday morning that the FA Cup was the only competition I’ve not scored in.

“And then I go and score four.”

“It’s a good dream. I’m on top of the world at the minute and I’m so, so happy.”