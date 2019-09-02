Doncaster Rovers: Ali Crawford 'set to join League One rivals Bolton Wanderers'
Ali Crawford is set to leave Doncaster Rovers for League One rivals Bolton Wanderers, according to reports in the north west.
The Bolton New reports the midfielder is set to sign for the Trotters.
And we understand Rovers are set to cancel Crawford's contract in order for the deal to be done. The manner of his departure means his signing for Bolton does not have to take place before the transfer deadline, though Wanderers are keen to make a raft of signings.
The 28-year-old has found options limited since Darren Moore's appointment as Rovers boss.
He was typically involved with the second string during pre-season, suggesting he was struggling to force his way into Moore's plans.
Crawford came off the bench on the opening day of the season against Gillingham and played the full 90 minutes of the Carabao Cup defeat at Grimsby Town.
He joined from Hamilton last summer and made 42 appearances for Rovers, scoring three goals.
