Doncaster Rovers: Ali Crawford has contract cancelled to join Bolton Wanderers
Ali Crawford has had his contract cancelled at Doncaster Rovers and has joined League One rivals Bolton Wanderers.
By Liam Hoden
Monday, 02 September, 2019, 16:27
The 28-year-old has found options limited since Darren Moore's appointment as Rovers boss.
He was typically involved with the second string during pre-season, suggesting he was struggling to force his way into Moore's plans.
Crawford came off the bench on the opening day of the season against Gillingham and played the full 90 minutes of the Carabao Cup defeat at Grimsby Town.
He joined from Hamilton last summer and made 42 appearances for Rovers, scoring three goals.