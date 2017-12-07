Doncaster Rovers: Alfie Beestin has the potential to play at top level - Tommy Rowe

Alfie Beestin has the talent and technical ability to go as far as he likes in the game, according to Tommy Rowe.

The 20-year-old forward, who is in line to make his first league start for Doncaster Rovers at Oxford United on Saturday, received a glowing endorsement from his senior colleague following last weekend’s FA Cup win over Scunthorpe United.

Rowe says the former Tadcaster Albion youngster has impressed in training and has the ability to develop into an ‘incredible’ player.

“Alfie’s a very, very good player,” said Rowe.

“For a long time in training he’s been outstanding.

“Technically he’s one of the best players I’ve seen with the ball. He can do anything on his day.

“The boy just needs confidence from week in, week out and that only comes from playing.

“The manager’s given him a chance and he will make mistakes. The players and fans need to keep encouraging him.

“If he keeps wanting it, he can go all the way to the top.

“What he can do with the ball - although he’s not at that sort of level yet - the top players in the Premier League and above can do it.

“In training he shows some outstanding ability.

“He’s a lovely lad, a quiet lad, who will mature and learn to get more confident about match play.

“The Scunthorpe game was a great game for him because they’re a physical team that will kick him all over but he’s strong when he wants to be.

“I’m excited for his development.”

He added: “When he first came in you could tell he didn’t have that confidence that league players get.

“You keep working on him and if it clicks I think you’ve got one hell of a player. I think he could be incredible.

“But it’s a process and it’s not going to happen overnight.

“He’ll keep working hard. Last weekend was a good learning against a good team.”

Beestin has started the last two cup matches after coming off the bench at half time to inspire Rovers to a 2-1 win over MK Dons.