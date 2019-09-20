Doncaster Rovers: Alex Kiwomya 'must realise he has a chance here'

Alex Kiwomya

The striker made a somewhat unexpected appearance off the bench in the draw at Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Kiwomya had been transfer-listed by previous Rovers boss Grant McCann at the end of last season and the Free Press understands the club remained keen to secure at least a loan move away for the 23-year-old ruing the summer transfer window.

Moore has praised the former Chelsea youth product for the manner in which he has thrown himself into training with Rovers since he replaced McCann in July.

And he has called upon Kiwomya to grasp any opportunity which may come his way this season.

"Alex has got to realise he's here at Doncaster Rovers this season and it's in his hands,” Moore told the Free Press.

"Alex can go as far as he wants.

"He should be looking to get back out there and succeed for Doncaster Rovers and getting himself back up to speed.

"There are opportunities for him to play.

"He's got a wonderful ability in terms of his speed and wonderful ability with his feet.

"And if he gets in front of goal he can score goals.

"I think the ball is in Alex's court if he wants to play in this team because he's certainly got the ability.

"I had no doubt or hesitation in putting him on at Ipswich.

"Maybe from a little bit of ring rust and not probably playing, he probably had a couple of half chances that a fully fit, mobile and upward Alex Kiwomya you would see taking those opportunities. We felt that way.

"He's in the team. He's working hard in training and he needs to continue working hard.

"And when the opportunities present themselves, he's got to take them.”

The striker has endured a tough time since joining Rovers two years ago.

He missed the majority of his first season after being diagnosed with the auto-immune condition Guillain–Barré syndrome and was sent out on loan to Chesterfield last term.

Moore believes Kiwomya needs to show more belief in his own ability but concedes that will only come through more appearances on the pitch.

He said: "That comes by playing games.

"He's been training, he's got himself back in and around it now.

"For him, it's about keeping the consistency he's showing and when the opportunities come he's got to grab them.

"That all comes by playing games and getting in and around it which he's doing.