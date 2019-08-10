Doncaster Rovers: Alex Baptiste stretchered off during Rochdale clash
Doncaster Rovers centre half Alex Baptiste was stretchered off with a leg injury during the first half of the visit to Rochdale.
By Liam Hoden
Saturday, 10 August, 2019, 15:39
The 33-year-old dropped to the floor after making a simple pass out of the back, with his knee apparently buckling.
Baptiste was in clear discomfort immediately and was carried from the field, shaking his head.
He had been under no pressure at the time of the pass but broke down immediately.
Baptiste was replaced by Matty Blair with Ben Sheaf dropping back out of midfield to partner Tom Anderson at centre half.