Doncaster Rovers:

Kwame Thomas. Picture Tony Johnson

After a promising start to his career with Derby County, the striker had an ill-fated spell at Coventry City where injury and lack of form hit hopes of progress.

Then came a drop out of the Football League for a period in the National League where he also struggled to ignite his fortunes.

But last month he was handed an opportunity by Rovers boss Darren Moore – a short term contract until January with the opportunity to earn something more substantial.

With several starts and two goals to his name – following his brace against Southend United in midweek – things are looking up for Thomas.

And he feels his move to the Keepmoat was very much a case of right place at the right time.

“I believe in perfect timing and I believe I was brought to this club at this particular time for a reason,” Thomas said.

“The gaffer here has been absolutely amazing with me since I’ve been in – as he is with all the players.

“He’s the right manager for me, in the right place for me right now.

“Whatever happens going forward will be the right thing as well, regardless of what it is.”

Thomas believes the process of having to drop out of the Football League has helped strengthen his character and prepare him for the battle for his future in the game, where ever that may take him.

“I think a lot of people think the top, top players have only ever gone up and up and never stopped succeeding,” he said.

“But there’s a lot of down times which for some like myself you can see them blatantly, where I’ve gone down levels and not scored goals.

“I think every footballer has had hard times and it’s definitely character building.

“I feel stronger mentally now than I’ve ever been and I think it’ll work to my advantage.”

The 24-year-old’s signing by Rovers was hardly met with universal acclaim by supporters, many of which questioning what someone without a record of scoring goals could bring to a side in need of greater firepower.

But after showing the attributes to suggest he can offer something different to Rovers’ attacking ranks, Thomas began to win over fans.

And there is nothing like bagging a brace in a game to bring supporters onside quickly.

It helped ensure his name was sung as he was substituted off in the win at Southend.

He said: “To think four or six weeks ago I was without a club, I was at home when teams like Doncaster were playing, checking up on the results and wondering where I was going to end up.

“I didn’t know if I was going to be in the league or non-league.

“Fast forward now and I’m here, scoring a couple of goals and having the fans chanting my name, you can’t dream of anything better than that.