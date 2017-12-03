Doncaster Rovers 3 Scunthorpe United 0: Rovers book spot in FA Cup third round

Tommy Rowe scored twice as Doncaster Rovers saw off neighbours Scunthorpe United and booked their place in the third round of the FA Cup.

Rowe, a former loanee at Scunthorpe, charged down a clearance from Iron goalkeeper Matt Gilks and finished with aplomb after 17 minutes to give Rovers a deserved half time lead.

The midfielder's second goal came against the run of play midway through the second period when he burst into the box and fired home right-footed.

Rovers stood up excellently to Scunthorpe's physicality and put the gloss on an excellent victory in stoppage time when Liam Mandeville latched onto James Coppinger's pass and slotted home.

Match analysis to follow.

Rovers: Lawlor, Mason, Wright, Butler, Garratt (Toffolo 53), Whiteman, Blair (Kongolo 46), Rowe, Coppinger, Beestin (Mandeville 72), Marquis. Subs not used: Marosi, Alcock, Baudry, Ben Khemis.

Scunthorpe: Gilks, Holmes, McArdle, Burgess, Wallace, Bishop, Crofts (Goode 75), Morris, Adelukan (van Veen 75), Madden, Hopper (Church 75). Subs not used: Watson, Townsend, Lewis, Sutton.

Referee: Mark Heywood

Attendance: 5,251 (1,877)