Doncaster Rovers 2 Burton Albion 2: Rovers recover for a point from error-strewn performance

Doncaster Rovers v Burton Albion

Goals from Jon Taylor and Kieran Sadlier saw Rovers twice respond in admirably quickfire fashion after falling behind.

But they were largely second best throughout as they struggled to deal with the intense attention given to them by the well-organised visitors.

David Templeton gave Burton a deserved initial lead with a stunning curling effort while Lukas Akins put them back in front the spot after Donervon Daniels fouled Joe Sbarra.

Darren Moore named the same side that started in the win over Southen United ten days prior while new signing Rakish Bingham was named among the substitutes with Niall Ennis absent.

Rovers saw a hopeful shout for a penalty waved away after Kwame Thomas was nudged over in the box by John-Joe O'Toole.

But from there they struggled to get into the game. Burton had set up to press deep in Rovers territory, preventing them from playing out from the back.

But Rovers persisted with the approach, seeing them caught in possession on multiple occasions, most tellingly so with the conceded penalty.

Liam Boyce missed a golden opportunity to give his side the lead midway through the half. David Templeton found space on the left to latch onto a pass and centre to Boyce, who pulled away from the defence but side-footed wide.

Scott Fraser hooked wide after Boyce saw a shot saved with Rovers again caught on the ball deep in their own territory.

Taylor crafted a rare moment of threat from Rovers as received the ball on the turn and shot from 25 yards, forcing Kieran O'Hara into a save while Sadlier poked the rebound straight back at the keeper.

Oliver Sarkic fired over the bar from the edge of the box after controlling a half clearance.

Burton took a deserved lead on 36 minutes when Templeton curled home a wonderful strike from the left corner of the box.

Ben Whiteman robbed the ball in midfield and fed Taylor, who raced into the box and drilled a low effort which O'Hara blocked.

But from the next attack they were level.

James Coppinger saw a curling effort tipped away by O'Hara but Brad Halliday reacted well, cutting the ball back to Taylor. His first time shot was brilliantly kept out by O'Hara on his line but Taylor then rifled in at the second attempt.

Rovers almost carried a lead into the break. Taylor curled a superb free kick from 25 yards which hit the bar with O'Hara grasping it gratefully after it threatened to ricochet in off the keeper's legs.

Fraser missed another golden opportunity early in the second period when he raced onto a cross but turned the ball well over.

Rovers' determination to play out from the back bit them hard as Burton took the lead on 53 minutes.

Dieng passed out to Daniels, who found himself under pressure and brought down Joe Sbarra as he tried to recover.

Akins stepped up and smashed the spot kick beyond Dieng to put the visitors back ahead.

Quick as a flash Rovers were level again on 57 minutes - and in fortunate circumstances.

A brilliant through ball from Coppinger sent Sadlier scarpering clear. He poked a shot which O'Hara blocked, only to send the ball rebounding off Sadlier and rolling into the net with the helpless Burton defence in pursuit.

Burton looked the stronger side for a long period after the equaliser.

Sbarra sliced a shot over while Scott Fraser curled a free kick narrowly wide as the visitors pushed hard.

Moore sent on Bingham for his debut and while Rovers finished well, they struggled for chances for a winner.

Rovers: Dieng; Halliday, Anderson, Daniels, James; Sheaf (Gomes 46), Whiteman; Taylor (Bingham 78), Coppinger (May 88), Sadlier; Thomas. Subs not used: Lawlor, Wright, Greaves, Watters.

Burton: O'Hara; Brayford, O'Toole, Nartey (Quinn 46), Akins; Wallace; Sarkic (Dyer 77), Sbarra, Fraser, Templeton (Broadhead 41); Boyce. Subs not used: Garratt, Daniel, Edwards, Buxton.

Referee: Neil Hair (Cambridgeshire)