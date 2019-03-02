Doncaster Rovers 1 Charlton Athletic 1: Entertaining draw ends in controversy

Top six rivals Doncaster Rovers and Charlton Athletic could not be separated following an entertaining draw – but there was a very controversial ending to the game.

John Marquis thought he had fired in a stoppage time winner only for the goal to be ruled out for offside.

Marquis also had a goal chalked off for offside in the first half and then his unfortunate own goal put Charlton ahead after 72 minutes.

Mallik Wilks equalised with an excellent strike before the late drama.

Rovers remain sixth in the table, five points adrift of the fifth-placed Addicks with a game in hand.

Charlton flew out of the traps and controlled the opening quarter of the game.

Aaron Lewis made a vital block to deny Igor Vetokele in just the second minute, Josh Cullen saw a shot deflected wide and Marko Marosi had to save smartly after Lyle Taylor was sent clear by the lively Jonny Williams.

Rovers were giving the ball away far too cheaply but as the half wore on they threatened on the counter attack.

Marquis's effort was deflected over following a quick break before the striker converted Wilks' cross but was flagged offside.

The home side had appeared to have weathered the storm but they were indebted to Marosi for keeping the score level when the Slovakian produced a stunning save to keep out Krystian Bielik’s volley shortly before half time.

Rovers twice went close to breaking the deadlock following the re-start when, from Ali Crawford’s free-kick, James Coppinger’s goalbound shot was blocked and, from Crawford’s corner, Paul Downing’s header was cleared off the line by Chris Solly.

The next period of sustained pressure belonged to the visitors and they ultimately got their reward.

Taylor struck the post after Tariqe Fosu robbed Downing on the by-line before Downing and Lewis made vital blocks to keep out Joe Aribo.

However, from the resultant corner Marquis, at the front post, could only divert a header past the helpless Marosi.

Charlton’s lead lasted just five minutes. Wilks collected the ball just outside the area, turned inside an unleashed a stunning drive into the bottom corner.

Rovers rallied and Marquis saw a shot superbly kept out by Dillon Phillips, who also had to divert a shot wide from Lewis. Alfie May also volleyed a chance over the bar.

Ben Whiteman then rattled the bar deep into stoppage time. From the follow-up Marquis fired home and boss Grant McCann was off down the touchline jumping for joy – only for the linesman’s flag to cut the celebrations short.

McCann was booked for his protestations, while Wilks and May were booked following the final whistle for dissent.

Rovers: Marosi, Lewis, Downing, Butler, Andrew, Whiteman, Kane (Rowe 78), Crawford (Blair 59), Coppinger (May 78), Wilks, Marquis. Subs not used: Jones, Blaney, Sadlier, Smith.

Charlton: Phillips, Solly, Sarr, Bauer, Purrington, Bielik (Dij, Aribo, Cullen, Williams (Fosu 62), Vetokele (Marshall 76), Taylor. Subs not used: Maxwell, Dijksteel, Reeves, Pratley, Lapslie.

Referee: Ben Toner

Attendance: 8,385