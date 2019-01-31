Sunderland have upped their bid for Doncaster Rovers striker John Marquis to £2 million, according to reports.

Rovers boss Grant McCann said earlier today that Marquis was not for sale at any price.

Sunderland are hoping to sign two strikers before today’s 11pm deadline after their top scorer Josh Maja joined Bordeaux in a deal worth £3.5m.

The Wearsiders have signed young Tottenham Hotspur forward Kazaiah Sterling on loan but want to push through another deal tonight.

They have had already had a £1.25m bid for Marquis rejected and failed with a similar offer for Wigan Athletic’s Will Grigg.

McCann confirmed earlier today that Rovers had received a ‘substantial offer’ for a player.

He told the local media: "Our only focus is trying to get into the top six. The club do not need to sell and won't sell. We're financially secure. It wouldn't matter [if there were further bids]. No one's for sale."

