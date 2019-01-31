Deadline Day: Doncaster Rovers reject Sunderland’s John Marquis bid and say ‘no one’s for sale’

Doncaster Rovers have rejected a £1.25m bid from League One promotion rivals Sunderland for star striker John Marquis.

Marquis has scored 20 goals this season and Rovers are reluctant to sell their prize asset.

Sunderland are hoping to sign two strikers before today’s 11pm deadline after their top scorer Josh Maja joined Bordeaux in a deal worth £3.5m.

The Wearsiders are understood to have had a similar bid knocked back by Wigan Athletic for Northern Ireland international Will Grigg, while also lining up a Premier League striker on loan.

Rovers boss Grant McCann today confirmed the club had received a ‘substantial offer’ for a player.

He told the local media: "Our only focus is trying to get into the top six. The club do not need to sell and won't sell. We're financially secure. It wouldn't matter [if there were further bids]. No one's for sale."

