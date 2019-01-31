Doncaster Rovers have rejected a £1.25m bid from League One promotion rivals Sunderland for star striker John Marquis, according to reports.

Marquis has scored 20 goals this season and Rovers are reluctant to sell their prize asset.

Sunderland are hoping to sign two strikers before today’s 11pm deadline after their top scorer Josh Maja joined Bordeaux in a deal worth £3.5m.

The Wearsiders are understood to have had a similar bid knocked back by Wigan Athletic for Northern Ireland international Will Grigg, while also lining up a Premier League striker on loan.

Rovers boss Grant McCann is scheduled to speak to the media ahead of his side’s trip to Portsmouth at 1.25pm today.

