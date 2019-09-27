Coventry City v Doncaster Rovers: 'The phrase cautiously optimistic springs to mind' - the opposition view

Mark Robins

A Coventry City side that have won each of their five home games so far play host to Rovers this weekend.

We spoke to Andy Turner of the Coventry Telegraph to get the lowdown on Mark Robins’ side.

Q: How would you assess Coventry's start to the season?

AT: Excellent and a clear case of so far so good, having won all their 'home' games and drawn all on the road to remain unbeaten.

They have shown great character to come back in games, not least to draw 3-3 at Portsmouth, overcome a two goal start by Blackpool to win 3-2 and come from a goal down against AFC Wimbledon to end 2-1 winners last time out.

Q: What were the expectations for this season and what are the chances of them being met after what you've seen so far?

AT: Expectations were play-offs minimum, having just fallen short last season. The fact that City are one of the early promotion pace setters, however, including a week in top spot, has meant those expectations have gone through the roof for some supporters.

It is, of course, still very early days and while Mark Robins has put together a strong and seemingly capable side this summer, there is a very long way to go. The phrase 'cautiously optimistic' springs to mind.

Q: What impact has the switch to St Andrews had?

AT: It more than halved the fanbase at home immediately as many fans have opted to stay away, or simply can't get there.

On the field, however, much has been made of the impressive playing surface that is conducive to City's style of play (compared to playing on a pitch used for rugby and football at the Ricoh Arena, which deteriorates during the winter months) and positive atmosphere of those fans who do make the 22-mile journey to Brum.

Q: What system and style of play does Mark Robins favour?

AT: His preferred formation this season is 4-3-3 with his team playing out from the back, often starting with Marko Marosi in goal, and playing quick and attacking football.

Q: Who are the danger men?

AT: Striker Matty Godden has been excellent since signing from Peterborough and scored four goals in his ten games to date, while Aston Villa loan man and attacking midfielder Callum O'Hare has caught the eye whenever he's been involved, scoring twice from the bench and earning his first league start last week.

Q: How has Marko Marosi fared so far?