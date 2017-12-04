CONFIRMED: Doncaster Rovers to host Rochdale in FA Cup third round.

Doncaster Rovers have been drawn at home to League One rivals Rochdale in the third round of the FA Cup.

Rochdale will likely be heading to the Keepmoat twice in eight days with the two set to meet in League One action on December 29.

And it would be the fourth time the sides have met in the space of four months.

Rochdale triumphed in the first league meeting between the sides in September courtesy of two injury time goals.

And Keith Hill’s side advanced in the Checkatrade Trophy after a penalty shootout win only last week.

Third round ties will be played on the weekend of January 6.

The third-round draw in full

Ipswich Town v Sheffield United

Watford v Bristol City

Birmingham City v Burton Albion

Liverpool v Everton

Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace

Aston Villa v Woking or Peterborough United

Bournemouth v AFC Fylde or Wigan

Coventry City v Stoke City

Newport County v Leeds United

Bolton Wanderers v Huddersfield Town

Port Vale v Bradford City

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

Brentford v Notts County

Queens Park Rangers v MK Dons

Manchester United v Derby County

Forest Green Rovers or Exeter City v West Bromwich Albion

Doncaster Rovers v Rochdale

Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Wimbledon

Middlesbrough v Sunderland

Fleetwood or Hereford v Leicester City

Blackburn Rovers or Crewe Alexandra v Hull City

Cardiff City v Mansfield Town

Manchester City v Burnley

Shrewsbury Town v West Ham United

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Swansea City

Stevenage v Reading

Newcastle United v Luton Town

Millwall v Barnsley

Fulham v Southampton

Wycombe Wanderers v Preston North End

Norwich City v Chelsea

Gillingham or Carlisle United v Sheffield Wednesday