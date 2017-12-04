CONFIRMED: Doncaster Rovers to host Rochdale in FA Cup third round.

Doncaster Rovers have been drawn at home to League One rivals Rochdale in the third round of the FA Cup.
Rochdale will likely be heading to the Keepmoat twice in eight days with the two set to meet in League One action on December 29.
And it would be the fourth time the sides have met in the space of four months.
Rochdale triumphed in the first league meeting between the sides in September courtesy of two injury time goals.
And Keith Hill’s side advanced in the Checkatrade Trophy after a penalty shootout win only last week.
Third round ties will be played on the weekend of January 6.
The third-round draw in full
Ipswich Town v Sheffield United
Watford v Bristol City
Birmingham City v Burton Albion
Liverpool v Everton
Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v Woking or Peterborough United
Bournemouth v AFC Fylde or Wigan
Coventry City v Stoke City
Newport County v Leeds United
Bolton Wanderers v Huddersfield Town
Port Vale v Bradford City
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Brentford v Notts County
Queens Park Rangers v MK Dons
Manchester United v Derby County
Forest Green Rovers or Exeter City v West Bromwich Albion
Doncaster Rovers v Rochdale
Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Wimbledon
Middlesbrough v Sunderland
Fleetwood or Hereford v Leicester City
Blackburn Rovers or Crewe Alexandra v Hull City
Cardiff City v Mansfield Town
Manchester City v Burnley
Shrewsbury Town v West Ham United
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Swansea City
Stevenage v Reading
Newcastle United v Luton Town
Millwall v Barnsley
Fulham v Southampton
Wycombe Wanderers v Preston North End
Norwich City v Chelsea
Gillingham or Carlisle United v Sheffield Wednesday