Doncaster Rovers have been handed one of those romantic FA Cup ties that keeps enthusiasm for the competition high.

But what can they expect from their non-league hosts Chorley?

We spoke to the Magpies’ commercial manager Josh Vosper to find out whether FA Cup fever has gripped the Lancashire town?

Q: How has reaching the first round and drawing Rovers been welcomed in Chorley? And does everyone fancy an upset?

JV: There’s a lot of excitement about this game since beating Barrow in the final qualifying stage.

They were 2-0 down in that game and came back to win 3-2 so it was a real thriller.

When it came to the draw, I think every non-league club in the country wanted Sunderland away for obvious reasons but a top League One club at home was the next best thing and we’ve got that.

Everyone is really excited about it and we’re seeing that grow throughout the week. It's been a busy time for us all.

Q: What can Rovers fans expect from a trip to Victory Park?

JV: They can expect a warm welcome, friendly surroundings and a very good pie.

But they can also expect a very tough game and not just turning up here and rolling Chorley over.

They’re a very competitive team, have played some good football this season and they will be well up for this game so it’s not going to be easy for Rovers.

Q: It’s been a great start to the season for the club, up until the last fortnight? What were the reasons for the strong start and why has it dropped off over the last few games?

JV: They’ve been tremendous so far and they play some really good stuff. Jamie Vermiglio knows the club inside out and he’s put together a team that fits that. He knows his players and has got them playing well.

They built up a real head of steam and have shown what they’re capable of this season.

As for the last few games, they weren’t at it against Bradford Park Avenue but against the others they have been a bit unfortunate to have not taken anything from the games.

They’ve come off the wrong end of things at key moments but it’s not as if they have just dropped off completely.

Q: What are the expectations for Chorley this season?

JV: It’s always promotion and I think that should be the way for any side of a decent size in this league. They've not got the budget of some other clubs in the division but the task is to make the team competitive and have a really good go at it. The start to the season has shown what they’re capable of and

Q: What system and style of play does boss Jamie Vermiglio favour?

JV: Ah, I’m not telling you. I don’t want to be giving too much information away.

All I’ll say is that they’re good at lots of aspects of the game and there’s a very good pitch here so they can get it down and play.

But I’m not saying any more.

Q: Who are the dangermen for Chorley?

JV: Andy Teague, the captain, is a real club stalwart having been here for ten years and he’s a real leader. He played at Macclefield but got a bad injury but he’s been a brilliant servant for Chorley.

Marcus Carver has scored in every round of the FA Cup so far so he’ll be fancying carrying that on at the weekend. He started out at Accrington.

But I’d say the real danger comes from Chorley as a team. It’s not particularly fair to pick anyone out because they’re a really good unit and they’ll cause problems for anyone when they’re on form.