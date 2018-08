Doncaster Rovers have been drawn against fellow League One side Blackpool in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Rovers are at home to the Tangarines, who booked their place in the draw by way of a 3-1 victory over Barnsley on Tuesday.,

Grant McCann's side beat rivals Scunthorpe United to move into the second round with ties taking place on the week commencing August 27.