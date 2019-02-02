Ben hoping to avoid pulling on gloves

FA Cup goalscoring hero Ben Whiteman is hoping to avoid having to deliver a different sort of heroic turn when Rovers renew acquaintances with Portsmouth on Saturday.

The midfielder found himself in goal for the final seven minutes of the clash between the sides in August at the Keepmoat after Marko Marosi was sent off once all the substitutions had been used.

Though he kept a clean sheet against one of the top sides in League One, Whiteman is not so keen on having to produce a repeat performance.

“I’d forgot about that one but hopefully not,” he told the Free Press.

“Ian Lawlor is out but we’ve got young Louis Jones on the bench and Marko in so hopefully I don’t have to do it again.

“But we’ll see. If it happens, it happens, I don’t really mind too much.”

Whiteman is keen on a more conventional turn having netted twice for Rovers in their 2-1 win over Oldham Athletic.

And he says Rovers will head to Fratton Park brimming with confidence.

“I think we’re a confident group anyway,” he told the Free Press.

“It's just the last few weeks we've been a bit deflated with conceding late goals.

“It was good for us to get one ourselves against Oldham.”