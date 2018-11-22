Doncaster Rovers are going to Barnsley to fight fire with fire.

That was the unequivocal verdict of boss Grant McCann ahead of this weekend’s South Yorkshire derby.

The third-placed Reds have won five of their last six games and are unbeaten at home since March (15 games).

Daniel Stendel’s side have earned a reputation for their high intensity pressing and dynamic attacking play.

But McCann says Rovers will not going on the defensive at Oakwell.

“We're not going there to sit back,” said McCann.

“We're going there to play on the front foot and to play the way we play - to attack them and create chances. That's the way we play.

“They are a good team Barnsley.

“They're physically strong and they've got people who can run up and down the pitch with good energy.

“But so have we, so it's going to be a good game.”

Rovers have bounced back from a mini-blip to beat AFC Wimbledon and Chorley in their last two outings but McCann says this weekend’s game will not define whether his side are back on track.

“I don't think the result at Oakwell will define whether we're back on track or not,” he said.

“What I do know is that it will put us a bit closer to the teams above us. That's it.

“If we don't we'll have a bit of catching up to do.

“It's still very early in the season. We're only in November.

“Our aim is to be in and around the top six until January and hopefully we can strengthen one or two areas and go again.”

Niall Mason or Shaun Cummings will replace the suspended Tom Anderson at centre back.

Mallik Wilks trained on Thursday and is contention to return after missing the FA Cup win over Chorley.