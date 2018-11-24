Barnsley v Doncaster Rovers: Confirmed team news

Niall Mason will deputise for the suspended Tom Anderson as Doncaster Rovers visit neighbours Barnsley this afternoon, it has been confirmed.

Anderson is serving a one-match suspension after his dismissal for two bookable offences in Tuesday’s FA Cup win over Chorley.

And boss Grant McCann has opted to shift Mason across the defensive line to centre half, with Matty Blair dropping to right back from midfield.

One change to the side that beat Chorley sees Ali Crawford replace Anderson in the starting XI.

Mallik Wilks returns to the bench after recovering from the deadleg he suffered in the win over AFC Wimbledon last weekend.

Hosts Barnsley have made four changes for the game with goalkeeper Adam Davies back between the sticks after international duty with Wales.

Dani Panillos, Mike Bahre and Ryan Hedges also come into the side with Zeki Fryers, Cauley Woodrow and Mamadou Thiam dropping out.

Barnsley:Smith, Cavare, Pinnock, Lindsay, Pinillos, Potts, McGeehan, Mowatt, Hedges, Bahre, Moore. Subs: Greatorex, Moncur, Woodrow, Thiam, B Williams, Adeboyejo, Brown

Rovers: Lawlor; Blair, Mason, Butler, Andrew; Crawford, Whiteman, Kane; Coppinger, Marquis, May. Subs: Marosi, Blaney, Cummings, Rowe, Taylor, Beestin, Wilks.