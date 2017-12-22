Baldwin: It’s evolution not revolution at Doncaster Rovers

Chief executive Gavin Baldwin insists Doncaster Rovers are making progress as a club.

But he says it is a case of evolution rather than revolution.

Heading into an important festive programme, Rovers are 18th in League One and just three points above the relegation zone.

Boss Darren Ferguson - who has come under fire from some supporters on social media - said recently Rovers had made big strides in terms of recruitment, staffing, and improving the value and mentality of the squad during his two years at the club.

And, with Rovers aiming to consolidate their position back in the third tier this season, Baldwin has now backed up those claims.

“We feel we are making real progress as a club, with the growth coming through evolution rather than revolution,” he wrote in his most recent programme notes.

“And that is the kind of change which is sustainable.”

Rovers travel to 16th placed Bristol Rovers tomorrow before seeing out the year with home games against lowly Northampton Town and Rochdale.

“It’s a really important period, given the opposition also,” said Ferguson. “It’s an opportunity for us, if we can, to pick up some points and go into the new year positive and hopefully in a better position than we are now.

“It’s a crucial period but we take it a game at a time. It’ll be a tough game at Bristol but we go there knowing that if we beat them we go above them.”