Andy Butler: ‘I feel like now I’m showing Rovers fans what I can actually do’

“I feel like now I’m showing Rovers fans what I can actually do.”

That was the verdict of club captain Andy Butler, reflecting on a consistent campaign at the heart of Doncaster’s defence.

Paul Dickov signed Butler from Sheffield United in January 2015 following an initial loan spell at the Keepmoat Stadium.

His first full season at Rovers ended in relegation from League One.

But the 34-year-old centre back feels on top of his game under the current management and, despite his advancing years, that there is further scope for improvement.

“My first year here wasn’t the best but I hadn’t played for a while,” he said.

“But I feel like, under the gaffer and Strachs, I’m improving, particularly on the ball.

“My fitness is better with all the sports science we’re bringing in now. The physio has helped me out a lot too.

“Everything is pointing hopefully at a few more years.”

Butler and James Coppinger, the club’s two oldest players, both picked up Player of the Year awards.

“People might not believe it but Copps and I were at the front of the running in pre-season,” he said.

“Copps was brilliant again last season and I thought he’d be a shoo-in for the award [at The Star’s Football Awards] for his contribution on the pitch and also with the players.

“He’s like a father figure with most of them. Hopefully I can be like that too.”