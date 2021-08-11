Doncaster Rovers youngster 'needs to grow up' after red card

AJ Greaves was sent off against Walsall for a reckless challenge

That was the verdict of boss Richie Wellens after Greaves was sent off for a reckless and dangerous challenge late in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup win over Walsall.

Wellens declared Greaves fortunate that Rovers did progress from the tie after heroics in the penalty shootout.

And while he said the 20-year-old will get another chance, he needs to show greater professionalism.

“He is lucky that we’ve won the game on penalties and he’s lucky that cards are competition specific,” Wellens said.

“I told him it was a disgraceful tackle. I can’t defend him, I can’t look at the fourth official and say the referee has made a mistake.

“He’s lunged in and you know in the modern game you can’t do that.

“Luckily for him we’ve managed to get through to the second round.

“The frustrating thing is that AJ might have had an opportunity in the side and then he goes and does that.

“If that’s against Sheffield Wednesday and you do that with longer than five minutes left, you just can’t do it.

“You have to be disciplined.

“He’s a young lad and he’s learning. I’ve given him a couple of chances now and I’ve not been happy with his professionalism.

“But over the last week he’s done really well, getting his head down and working.

“Then he’s gone and done something like that.

“I’ll give him another chance but he does need to grow up.”

