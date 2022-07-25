Doncaster Rovers’ worst signings of the past ten years

We won’t be including any current players, as they still have time to prove themselves.
We’ll also only be including permanent transfers – loan players don’t count. Therefore, while the likes of Tiago Cukur and Emile Sinclair were undeniably below par, they won’t be featuring on this list.
1. 11. Theo Robinson
Theo Robinson was brought in at a time when Doncaster desperately needed a Championship-level goalscorer - during his two years at the club, he would manage a grand total of nine in all competitions.
2. Cedric Evina
To his credit, Cedric Evina wasn't bad at getting forward - when he was tasked with defending his own box, however, he was all at sea. He was responsible for some of the most baffling and avoidable goals that Rovers have ever conceded.
3. Joe Dodoo
Another striker who struggled last season in a catastrophic campaign.
4. 7. Richard Chaplow
Richard Chaplow was a consistently frustrating watch. He had all the tools to be a great fit in Rovers' midfield at the time, but we rarely saw the best of him. When he was unmotivated, which was a common occurence, he was little more than a passenger.
