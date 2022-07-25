Do you agree with our picks - did we leave anyone out?

Doncaster Rovers’ worst signings of the past ten years

Doncaster Rovers’ recruitment hasn’t always been on the money – let’s look back at the times the scouts got it wrong.

By Jimmy Johnson
Monday, 25th July 2022, 6:00 am

We won’t be including any current players, as they still have time to prove themselves.

We’ll also only be including permanent transfers – loan players don’t count. Therefore, while the likes of Tiago Cukur and Emile Sinclair were undeniably below par, they won’t be featuring on this list.

1. 11. Theo Robinson

Theo Robinson was brought in at a time when Doncaster desperately needed a Championship-level goalscorer - during his two years at the club, he would manage a grand total of nine in all competitions.

Photo: Mike Hewitt

Photo Sales

2. Cedric Evina

To his credit, Cedric Evina wasn't bad at getting forward - when he was tasked with defending his own box, however, he was all at sea. He was responsible for some of the most baffling and avoidable goals that Rovers have ever conceded.

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

3. Joe Dodoo

Another striker who struggled last season in a catastrophic campaign.

Photo: Ian MacNicol

Photo Sales

4. 7. Richard Chaplow

Richard Chaplow was a consistently frustrating watch. He had all the tools to be a great fit in Rovers' midfield at the time, but we rarely saw the best of him. When he was unmotivated, which was a common occurence, he was little more than a passenger.

Photo: GLYN KIRK

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3