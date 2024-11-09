Doncaster Rovers wondering what might have been as Notts County game ends all-square

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster Rovers will come away from this draw with Notts County wondering what might have been.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two sides, both in the mix for promotion out of League Two, played out an entertaining albeit lop-sided 1-1 draw in front of just under 11,000 fans at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Notts bossed the first half before Rovers had the better after the interval, with each side scoring whilst on top. But Rovers will be left ruing a number of missed chances and questioning some decisions that went against them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors, roared on by a sold-out away end, came out like a house on fire and practically played keep-ball in the first half, with Rovers daring to interrupt them at small intervals.

Joe Ironside scores the equalising goal for Rovers.

The opening goal was a thing of beauty from the visitors' perspective and arrived with just 13 minutes on the clock. After some cute passes near the right byline they worked it to the left where Jacob Bedeau put in a peach of a centre that Alasanna Jatta gobbled up gleefully.

Rovers were served notice of the Gambian international's prowess on the eve of this contest after scoring nine goals in 12 outings but they failed to heed the warning as he nodded home from a couple of yards out.

Rovers did their best to rally although calls for a penalty - after Billy Sharp went down in the box from a corner - fell on deaf ears. Individual errors, one from Ted Sharman-Lowe and another from Owen Bailey, thankfully went unpunished for the hosts before they came out flying just after the restart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A triple sub just before the hour mark injected some more urgency into the hosts, with the impressive Patrick Kelly firing just wide of goal after good build-up. The breakthrough was then made on 73 minutes and like Notts' goal, it was an impressive header. Sub Joe Ironside provided a bullet header to a wicked delivery from Jamie Sterry.

Patrick Kelly was one of Rovers' stand-out performers in the draw with Notts County.

Rovers were now fully in the ascendancy and Kyle Hurst came close before huge shouts for another spot-kick were turned down despite heavy protests after Luke Molyneux's tangle in the box with Jacob Bedeau.

In the end though, nothing could separate the two promotion wannabes as spoils were shared.

Here's how we rated the players:

Ted Sharman-Lowe 6

Almost gifted Notts a goal in the first half when he dawdled on the ball but made amends to get Owen Bailey out of jail just after. Some good distribution and important save to deny Abbott second half.

Jamie Sterry 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Was up against it defensively in the early stages, but recovered well thereafter. Some classy, sprayed passes going forward - none more so than the terrific, whipped cross for Ironside's goal.

Joseph Olowu 7

Defended well for the most part. One highlight first half where he took the bull by the horns and made a darting run almost the full length of the field.

Jay McGrath 7

Had his hands full trying to quell the threat of Jatta and aside from the goal, he mostly did so. Some bone-crunching tackles throughout. Came close to scoring, too.

Jack Senior 6

A tough one, up against the lively Tsaroulla. Recovered well after a shaky start and put in the most number of tackles (4) before his withdrawal on the hour.

Owen Bailey 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Disciplined in the engine room. Came close in the first half and pressed well throughout.

Patrick Kelly 8

Showed plenty of willing and energy to break forward and really caught the eye. Definitely getting better as each week progresses.

Harry Clifton 5

Buzzed about but little to no end product, with some stray passes halting any fluidity. One of three hooked on the hour.

Kyle Hurst 6

Took a while to get going but once the triple sub was made and he moved centrally, just behind Ironside, he woke from his slumber.

Luke Molyneux 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peppered the Notts goal and had some bright moments throughout against a wily customer in opposite number Bedeau. Had genuine shout for a late penalty waved away.

Billy Sharp 5

A quiet day for the veteran. Had claims for a first half penalty waved away. Touched the ball just 14 times during his hour on the pitch.

SUBS:

Joe Ironside 7

Applied a bullet header to draw Rovers level not long.

Jordan Gibson 6

Came on and offered something different, with his burst of energy definitely contributing to the upsurge in Rovers' output.

Brandon Fleming 6

Some nice bits of play, linking up well with Gibson down that left flank.

Subs not used: Lawlor, Nixon, Broadbent, Sbarra

Attendance: 10,988.