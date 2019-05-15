Doncaster Rovers will ‘go for the jugular’ at Charlton – Grant McCann

Grant McCann has promised that his Doncaster Rovers team will ‘go for the jugular’ in their do-or-die play-off clash at Charlton Athletic.

Rovers trail 2-1 heading into Friday night’s semi-final second leg at The Valley.

Charlton have not lost a league game on home soil since October.

The last time they were beaten on their own patch - albeit on a day when Lee Bowyer made wholesale changes - was against Rovers in the FA Cup in early December.

But, despite the Addicks’ enviable home record and their undoubted firepower, McCann insists Doncaster will not be approaching the tie with any caution.

“We have to go there and just play with everything we have,” he said.

“It’s a one-off game and we’ll see where we go.

“It’ll be a no holds barred approach.

“We’ve got to make sure we go for the jugular.

“I’m not a safety person. I’m not one that says ‘stay in the game’. I never have been.

“We will go for it.”

Matty Blair’s late header at the Keepmoat Stadium on Sunday has given Rovers hope of turning the tie on its head.

And McCann believes the goal has changed the dynamic and momentum of the contest.

“I think the goal is huge, I really do,” he said.

“It gives us a sense of belief that we can go there and turn the deficit around.

“It’s not going to be easy but it shouldn’t be at this stage.

“All the games you’ve seen in the play-offs so far, they’re all tight. We’re no different.

“It’s a great challenge for us and we want to embrace it and enjoy it, play with no fear and see where that takes us.”

Rovers have no new fresh injury concerns ahead of the game.