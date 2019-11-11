Doncaster Rovers will face another League One rival if they make it through their FA Cup replay with AFC Wimbledon
Doncaster Rovers will travel to either Sunderland or Gillingham if they make it through to the second round of the FA Cup.
Rovers were held to a 1-1 draw at AFC Wimbledon on Saturday and will host the replay on November 19.
Should they triumph next week, they will face a trip to another League One rival on the weekend of November 30.
Sunderland and Gillingham battled out a 1-1 draw at the Stadium of Light on Saturday with Olly Lee cancelling out Aiden McGeady’s opener for the Black Cats.
The two sides will also replay on November 19 at the Priestfield Stadium.
Draw in full:
Blackpool v Maidstone
Harrogate/Portsmouth v Altrincham
Shrewsbury/Bradford v Mansfield
Coventry v Ipswich/Lincoln
Kingstonian v AFC Fylde
Tranmere/Wycombe v Chichester
Walsall/Darlington v Oxford
Cambridge/Exeter v Yeovil/Hartlepool
Stourbridge/Eastleigh v Crewe
Forest Green v Carlisle
Solihull Moors v Rotherham
Sunderland/Gillingham v AFC Wimbledon/Doncaster
Wrexham/Rochdale v Boston
Stevenage/Peterborough v Dover
Oldham v Salford/Burton
Maldon & Tiptree v Grimsby/Newport
Crawley v Fleetwood
Cheltenham/Swindon v Port Vale
Northampton v Notts County
Bristol Rovers/Bromley v Plymouth