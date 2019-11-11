Doncaster Rovers will face another League One rival if they make it through their FA Cup replay with AFC Wimbledon

Doncaster Rovers

Rovers were held to a 1-1 draw at AFC Wimbledon on Saturday and will host the replay on November 19.

Should they triumph next week, they will face a trip to another League One rival on the weekend of November 30.

Sunderland and Gillingham battled out a 1-1 draw at the Stadium of Light on Saturday with Olly Lee cancelling out Aiden McGeady’s opener for the Black Cats.

The two sides will also replay on November 19 at the Priestfield Stadium.

Draw in full:

Blackpool v Maidstone

Harrogate/Portsmouth v Altrincham

Shrewsbury/Bradford v Mansfield

Coventry v Ipswich/Lincoln

Kingstonian v AFC Fylde

Tranmere/Wycombe v Chichester

Walsall/Darlington v Oxford

Cambridge/Exeter v Yeovil/Hartlepool

Stourbridge/Eastleigh v Crewe

Forest Green v Carlisle

Solihull Moors v Rotherham

Sunderland/Gillingham v AFC Wimbledon/Doncaster

Wrexham/Rochdale v Boston

Stevenage/Peterborough v Dover

Oldham v Salford/Burton

Maldon & Tiptree v Grimsby/Newport

Crawley v Fleetwood

Cheltenham/Swindon v Port Vale

Northampton v Notts County