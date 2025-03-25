Doncaster Rovers will "attack" last nine games as promotion battle enters final furlong

Thirty-six days, nine games, one aim.

Doncaster Rovers finally return to action this Saturday after a rare international break last weekend. Ever since the final whistle blew on their play-off semi-final against Crewe last season, the overriding priority has been to get out of League Two this term.

Grant McCann, the Rovers manager, was bullish in claiming he was going for the title in the immediate aftermath of that penalty shoot-out heartbreak.

And with the final cluster of games on the horizon, they're still within touching distance of faltering league leaders Walsall - with a game in hand and the Saddlers still to visit the Eco-Power Stadium.

Whilst a league title would be a nice addition to the trophy cabinet, most Rovers fans would snap your hand off if you just guaranteed them a spot in the top three.

Unlike previous seasons with runaway leaders or heavily bankrolled clubs steaming to the title, this promotion race is unpredictable. Eight points separate Walsall from sixth-placed Notts County. There's nothing in it, which means errors are being punished every matchday.

Rovers took a watching brief at the weekend and although they only dropped a further place, it was telling that none of the top six lost.

McCann previously said that this international break had "come at a good time" insisting that "there's lots to work on, lots to do."

Those players not on international duty returned to Cantley last week, following the draw at Crewe, before having a rare weekend off to recharge the batteries. It was back to business on Monday in preparation for the weekend visit of Carlisle - a game that precedes that blockbuster clash with Walsall, who have won just two of their last 13 games and look to be swaying at exactly the wrong time.

The schedule is relentless between now and the finale at Notts County and McCann is hopeful that this unexpected break in proceedings can do them good as they attempt to achieve their solitary ambition.

He added: "It's a chance to reset, have a look at these last nine games and attack them."