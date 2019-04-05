Doncaster Rovers: Why midfield duo Tommy Rowe and Ali Crawford have pleased Grant McCann + latest on Ben Whiteman and Herbie Kane

Tommy Rowe and Ali Crawford have won praise for the way they are helping others flourish in the Doncaster Rovers team.

The pair formed an unlikely defensive midfield partnership in the home wins over Bristol Rovers and Walsall following injuries to Ben Whiteman and Herbie Kane.

And, with the duo likely to keep their places at bottom side Bradford City this weekend, their contribution has not gone unnoticed.

“I’ve been pleased with them because they’ve been disciplined in the position, and they’ve had to be,” said McCann.

“As an attacking midfield player, which they both are, sometimes you get that urge to go and try and play somewhere else.

“But what they’ve done is shown a real discipline in the last two games at home.

“They’ve been very good in terms of what they’ve done on the ball and off the ball.

“They’ve given other people a licence to go and excel, especially the full backs.

“Matty [Blair] and Danny [Andrew] have been excellent in the last two games, they’ve got into some really good areas.

“It’s worked well for us.”

The three players in front of Rowe and Crawford – James Coppinger, Kieran Sadlier and Mallik Wilks – have also been involved in six of the seven goals scored by Rovers in the last two games.

Meanwhile, McCann has revealed that Whiteman (ankle) and Kane (groin) are both close to returning to action – but unlikely to be risked against the Bantams.

“Ben and Herbie are coming on well,” he said.

“It’s very unlikely they’ll be involved this weekend but Ben’s coming along well with the treatments and Herbie was out on the grass on Thursday doing some running.

“At a push they could both probably play at the weekend but whether we use them or not, we’ll see.

“The last thing we want to do is set them back because they’re both very important to us.

“We’ll give them as much time as they need to be fully fit.”