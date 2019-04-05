Doncaster Rovers: Why Ali Crawford thinks sixth place in League One is a fair reflection of the season to date

Ali Crawford admits sixth place is a fair reflection of Doncaster Rovers’ season to date.

Rovers make the short journey to League One bottom side Bradford City this weekend with the fate of the final play-off spot firmly in their hands.

They are currently five points clear of Peterborough United, who have a game in hand, and six clear of Blackpool and Coventry City.

Rovers are also seven points adrift of fifth-placed Charlton Athletic – and Crawford admits that the sides above them have shown more consistency.

“I think it’s a realistic reflection of where we are,” said Crawford.

“Maybe we could be a couple of places higher but we’ve not been consistent enough, especially away from home, to be fighting for automatic places.

“We’ve dropped a few points at home as well when we’ve been winning. We’ve conceded late on and only taken a point and not all three.

“The teams above us have been more consistent, especially when they’re away from home. They find a way of getting a win. Whereas we’ve recently we’ve found that difficult.

“Hopefully we can change that before the end of the season.”

Rovers, who have 63 points from 40 games, have dropped off boss Grant McCann’s two points per game target for automatic promotion - mainly due to their disappointing away form.

They are yet to win on the road in the league this year, collecting three points from the last 21 available.

That is in stark contract to their form at the Keepmoat Stadium where Rovers have lost just twice and have the fifth best home record in the division.

“I’d love to be able to put my finger on why,” said Crawford.

“If it was simple as that we’d rectify it after the first time it happened.

“It’s something we do need to improve on. Our record away from home has not been great.

“It’s something we’d like to start putting right on Saturday by getting back to winning ways on the road.”

Rovers’ last away win in the league came at Gillingham on December 29.