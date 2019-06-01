Doncaster Rovers: Why a friend in the Wright place helped convince Brad Halliday to sign up

New signing Brad Halliday was not arriving at Doncaster Rovers blind – thanks to his friendship with fellow defender Joe Wright.

Halliday and Wright were both on loan at Accrington Stanley at the same time during the 2015/16 and formed a strong bond which lasts to this day.

And the 23-year-old says he kept a close eye on Rovers, even before the opportunity to move to the Keepmoat arose.

“Me and Joe are quite close and we’ve been good friends ever since we were at Accrington,” Halliday said.

“It always helps having a familiar face at a club when you join and it helps you fit straight in.

“I’ve been to a few games this season when Cambridge didn’t have a game.

“If it was a Tuesday night, I’d come down to watch Joe or the team to see how they were doing.

“And coming towards the end of the season, when I realised they were interested in taking me, it was perfect really.”

Redcar-born Halliday is also relishing the prospect of returning north after three years with Cambridge United.

The right back has signed a two-year deal with Rovers after leaving Cambridge and says he was impressed by the run to the play-offs last season.

And he believes he can slot straight into a Grant McCann side which demands plenty of attacking play from full backs.

“They did really well this season and I thought they were unlucky not to make the final and have a chance of getting to the Championship,” he said.

“Grant has told me the ambitions for next season and hopefully we can go one step further and get into the Championship.

“Getting forward is probably the best asset of my game, I'd like to think.

“I’m looking forward to getting started next season and bombing down the right hand side.

“Hopefully I can chip in with a few assists and a few goals.

“I’ve not scored as many as I’d have liked in my career but the gaffer wants me to get forward which is something I like to do.

“I’ve never had the opportunity to take it one step further into League One but I think I’ve been ready for a while now.

“Doncaster have given me the chance to give it a go.”