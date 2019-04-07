Doncaster Rovers: When Grant McCann thinks he may be able to breathe easy in race for play-offs

Doncaster Rovers may have taken another major step towards securing a top six finish in League One but Grant McCann expects the battle for the play-offs to go down to the wire.

Rovers toiled to a 1-0 win over bottom side Bradford City on Saturday to maintain their five point cushion within the top six – though seventh placed Peterborough United still have a game in hand.

Grant McCann

Though time is running out for the chasing pack to overhaul Rovers in sixth, McCann believes it will be at least a couple of weeks before his side has any chance of real security in the final play-off berth.

“It’s going to be difficult,” he said.

“I think it’s going to go for another two or three games before anyone takes a firm grip on it but we’ve just got to make sure we look after ourselves.”

Though Rovers were far from their best on Saturday, Mallik Wilks’ second half strike was enough to secure a third consecutive win, a run which came after the heavy defeat at Luton Town.

And McCann believes the situation could so easily have been different if the response to that defeat had been anything less than emphatic.

He said: “Some groups could probably have folded after that game and realised ‘what has gone on here.’

“But I think the determination and the character we’ve shown since that Luton game is second to none.

“The boys have got a good belief and good momentum and belief in themselves that we can cement that top six place.”

