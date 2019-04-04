Doncaster Rovers: What Grant McCann has made clear to his players before Bradford City trip and what he says is key to improving away form

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann has reminded his men ‘to earn the right to play’ as they bid to end their travel sickness at basement side Bradford City.

Sixth-placed Rovers remain on course for the League One play-offs despite not winning away from the Keepmoat Stadium in the league this year.

“We need to be better on the road, there’s no question about that. We haven’t been great,” said McCann ahead of his side’s trip to Valley Parade.

“The last time we won on the road was in December. The players know how I feel about that. I told them this morning.

“We’ve got to make sure we perform like we have in the last two home games because if we don’t we can come unstuck. There’s no two ways about it.

“Bradford have got dangerous players – players that can hurt you in a split second if you’re not switched on.

“We know it’s always a tough game at Valley Parade. They’ve got a big fan base and they’re fighting for their lives. The boys know what they’re up against. We’ve got to be very good to win it.”

A run of seven away games without a win has included defeats at struggling AFC Wimbledon, Shrewsbury Town and Wycombe Wanderers.

“We’ve lost nine away from home this season and only two at the Keepmoat. That speaks volumes really,” said McCann.

“On a whole that’s disappointing for me. I’m disappointed about the fact that we’ve lost nine games away from home.

“So it needs to change between now and the end of the season. We can’t just rely on our home form, we have to be picking up points away from home.”

He added: “We’ve chopped and changed a few things during the season [away from home] but we’ve just got to make sure we perform, that’s all it is, and not take it for granted that you can play like you can at home away from home.

“You have to earn the right to play the way we do at home, especially when we go away.

“On the flip side of that we’ve had some very good away performances this season and some very good away victories. So we know we can perform away from home.

“We’ve got to bring it to the table now for the games in front of us.”