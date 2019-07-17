Doncaster Rovers: 'We’ve got a good guy, good coach, great manager' - chief executive Gavin Baldwin on the appointment of Darren Moore

Gavin Baldwin

Rovers finished sixth in League One last season under Grant McCann – the club’s highest finish for five years – and came within a whisker of reaching the play-off final.

McCann could not resist the opportunity to move on this summer and test himself in the Championship with Hull City.

“A couple of weeks ago when Grant left no one wanted it and we were disappointed but we understood his decision and wished him well,” Baldwin told BBC Radio Sheffield.

“Our job was to make sure we came out of this situation stronger than we went into it.

“Essentially [in Darren] we've got a good guy, a good coach, a great manager and one that has brought the fan base, the staff and Doncaster together.

“Therefore I'd like to think we've given ourselves the best chance of doing even better next year.

“Being a bit emotional now, and not corporate, I remember seeing him on the touchline at West Brom and the hairs on the neck of my neck went up.

“When he applied for the job we tried to stay open-minded but it was hard not to go down that route.

“He's just got a presence, he's got an aura, and that was shared by the players. They are excited. And for us that's job done.

“I've spoken to quite a few players since the appointment and they've all said 'it's the best appointment we could've got'.

“That means so much to us because if they're excited and that shows on the pitch hopefully we can excite the fans.”

David Flitcroft, Michael Appleton, Anthony Hudson and one more candidate were interviewed for the Keepmoat Stadium vacancy before Moore was appointed last Wednesday.

“As I say we tried to keep an open mind but you obviously can't help but have conversations beforehand,” said Baldwin.

“Some of those conversations were 'imagine if Darren Moore applied'.

“I keep stressing we tried to keep an open mind but when his CV came through it was a big boost and it was hard not to just go down one route.”

Rovers fans took Moore to their hearts in the mid-1990s during an otherwise bleak period in the club’s history – and have hailed the appointment en masse.

However, Baldwin insists that the 45-year-old’s connection with the club had no bearing on the decision to employ him.

“There is [an existing attachment] and that was nice but it wasn't the prerequisite,” said Baldwin.

“The prerequisite was who is going to give us the best chance of going one better than we did last year?

“If he hadn't have played for Doncaster Rovers he would've got the job.