Doncaster Rovers: ‘We’ve got sheer belief that we can achieve what we want to achieve’

Grant McCann says Doncaster Rovers have an unwavering belief that they can win promotion from League One this season.

And, according to the Northern Irishman, all the motivation they require is being provided by their doubters.

Rovers were written off before a ball was kicked this season by some sections of the mainstream media, which included a Sky Sports podcast tipping them for relegation.

McCann felt the doubters were out in force again following a 4-0 defeat at League One leaders Luton Town a week ago, which extended his side’s win-less sequence to seven games.

But Rovers followed up their 4-1 win over Bristol Rovers on Tuesday night with a 3-1 victory over Walsall on Saturday to strengthen their grip on sixth spot.

“The difference [from last week to this week] is people writing us off,” said McCann.

“It gives us a real hunger and desire in the changing room to keep proving people wrong.

“We’ve got sheer belief – myself, my staff and the players – that we can achieve what we want to achieve and we’ll keep trying to do that.”

Rovers’ win over the Saddlers, courtesy of goals from John Marquis, Mallik Wilks and Danny Andrew, saw them move five points clear of seventh-placed Peterborough and six clear of Coventry City and Blackpool.

“We’re in a good position,” said McCann.

“The ones underneath us need to win five or six of their seven games and we need to lose four or five.

“But we’re not getting ahead of ourselves.

“We know we’ve got a big job to do next week at Bradford, another team who are fighting for their lives.

“That was the biggest thing today,” he added.

“We knew it was going to be tough against Walsall.

“You can seen they’ve got some very good players and they probably shouldn’t be where they are in the table.”