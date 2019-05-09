Doncaster Rovers: ‘We’re not finished yet’, insists Grant McCann ahead of League One play-offs

The message is loud and clear – Doncaster Rovers are not in the League One play-offs to simply make up the numbers,

Though their three rivals for promotion to the Championship may have finished at least 12 points ahead of Rovers in the final standings, boss Grant McCann insists his side fully believe they can secure a place in the second tier over the next three weeks.

It starts with the first leg of their semi-final with Charlton Athletic at the Keepmoat on Sunday.

And McCann says there is strong desire within his group to ensure finishing in sixth place is not their crowning achievement of an excellent campaign.

"I have got a detemined, positive group who are not finished yet ,” he told the Free Press.

“They want to try to do their best to get to Wembley.

"To get to this point is good. To get to the next point is very good and to win it is exceptional.

“We win the next three games and we're there. It's black and white for us.

“It's going to be really tough but we want to try to make sure we do what we've done, approach the game in the right fashion and see if we can put ourselves in a very good position for the second leg.

“We've come to this point now but we don't want it to peter out.

“People will say we've had a good season but I think the boys and the staff know me and know that I want to see how far we can go.”