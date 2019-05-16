Doncaster Rovers: ‘We’ll just end up picking them off’, predicts Charlton striker Josh Parker

Charlton Athletic striker Josh Parker claims Doncaster Rovers will fear the hostile atmosphere at The Valley.

And he has confidently predicted that the Addicks will ‘pick off’ Rovers to reach Wembley.

Charlton hold a 2-1 advantage going into Friday’s semi-final second leg and will be backed by a sell-out home crowd.

Lee Bowyer’s side have not been beaten at home in the league for seven months.

“They’ll have that in the back of their mind,” said Parker.

“They’ll be thinking that they don’t want to go there. They’d have been hoping to have won [on Sunday] and then see what happens at The Valley. Now the ball is in our court and we’ve just got to carry on doing what we’re doing.

“It’s going to be horrible for them. Their fans were getting out sung by Charlton fans. To have 20,000 fans on top of you every time you touch the ball is going to knock their confidence. If they say it wouldn’t then they’re lying. It does play a part.

“I’m really excited. It’s hard to come [to the Keepmoat Stadium] but for them to come to The Valley is a whole different kettle of fish. They won’t be looking forward to that.

“They’re behind so they’re going to have to chase the game, which benefits us as we’re so comfortable on the ball that we’ll just end up picking them off, in my opinion.”

Parker insists he and his teammates remain grounded after goals from Lyle Taylor and Joe Aribo put them in the box seat.

He said: “The boys know where they want to be so they know they can’t get ahead of themselves. Thinking we won 2-1, played quite well and they didn’t have many chances so we’re already at Wembley. The team doesn’t work like that. The team is very humble and will keep their feet on the floor because they know how quickly things can change.

“We’ve seen what happened in the Champions League over the last couple of weeks, 2-0 or 3-0 doesn’t make a difference. Our task remains the same. We go out there, keep the ball and work hard. When we do those things we win games, as simple as that.”